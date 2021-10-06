Advertisement

Expect Rain and Cooler Temperatures by the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for most of western South Dakota until 7:00 PM this evening. Light rainfall will continue across northeast Wyoming throughout the evening and overnight.

For tomorrow, most of our viewing area will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s. After sunset, rainfall is expected to roll into northeast Wyoming. The rain will dissipate as it moves east into western South Dakota. Light rain is still possible in Rapid City tomorrow night.

Rainfall is expected throughout most of the day on Friday and Saturday with temperatures cooling down. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s, while highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s.

Temperatures are looking even cooler for next week.

