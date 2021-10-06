City crews on scene of water line break

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Communications Division if Rapid City, there has been a waterline break in the area of Sheridan Lake Road. This issue is impacting traffic and water service to residents in the area of Sheridan Lake Road between Springbrook Acres and The Broadmoor. Crews are currently working on the scene.

The northbound, east lane of Sheridan Lake Road is closed from Springbrook Acres to the entrance of Hideaway Lane as crews work to repair the water line break. Traffic flow continues in the affected area and access to affected subdivisions is being maintained. Residents east of Sheridan Lake Road in the affected area are currently without water service. Crews do not have an estimate on when repairs will be completed, water service restored or traffic flow restored.

Officials ask the public to drive with caution in the affected area and allow extra time to reach their destinations during the morning commute.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.