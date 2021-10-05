Advertisement

WAVI celebrates First Responders Day

As part of Domestic Violence awareness this month, Women Against Violence Inc. is holding multiple events this October.
Women Against Violence Inc.
Women Against Violence Inc.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Today, WAVI hosted an appreciation event at the public safety building in Rapid City for First Responders day.

There was an assortment of treats and pastries for first responders to enjoy, along with the trays the organization put together to deliver to local firefighters and other law enforcement.

It’s their effort to thank first responders in their role to stop domestic violence.

”It’s a way for us to network but also to say thank you for all the work that they do with victims of domestic violence,” said Ruth Torala, case manager at Women Against Violence Inc., “We have a great working relationship with law enforcement here in Rapid City.”

Find out more here.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: From Rapid City Fire Department
Auburn Fire burning north of Rapid City
Auburn Fire now estimated at 250-300 acres
Auburn Fire Update
Emergency Alert Update for Auburn Fire
Auburn Fire Evacuations

Latest News

Food insecurity.
Western Dakota Tech strives to help hunger insecurity through sustainability and nutrition
The Youth Ride Free program is back -- and officials say the first month with students back in...
Rapid Transit System plans to expand in preparation of the citys population growth
The homeowners of Hideaway Hills are taking another step towards what they feel is justice for...
Almost a year and a half since a sinkhole formed at Hideaway Hills
the blaze is still at 25 percent contained and has burned through 964 acres so far.
Auburn fire updates