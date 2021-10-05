WAVI celebrates First Responders Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Today, WAVI hosted an appreciation event at the public safety building in Rapid City for First Responders day.

There was an assortment of treats and pastries for first responders to enjoy, along with the trays the organization put together to deliver to local firefighters and other law enforcement.

It’s their effort to thank first responders in their role to stop domestic violence.

”It’s a way for us to network but also to say thank you for all the work that they do with victims of domestic violence,” said Ruth Torala, case manager at Women Against Violence Inc., “We have a great working relationship with law enforcement here in Rapid City.”

