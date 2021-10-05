Advertisement

Trial for 17-year-old murder suspect continues

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The trial for a 17-year-old accused of second-degree murder continued today.

Ronald Black Cloud, 17, is being tried as an adult despite only being 14 when he allegedly fatally shot 43-year-old Nathan Graham.

Graham’s stepson was acquaintances with both Black Cloud and Ross Johnson, recently sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and being an accessory to the second-degree murder, when they showed up to Graham’s home.

Graham told the boys to leave and a “pushing match” broke out between Graham and Johnson before Johnson handed a gun to Black Cloud.

The lead investigator of the case testified in court Monday that when he first interviewed Black Cloud there were many inconsistencies in his story including what he was wearing and where he disposed of the weapon.

