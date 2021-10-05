Advertisement

RC Christian girls tennis team performing well at state

Comets in second place behind Mitchell
10-4 christian tennis
By Vic Quick
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:59 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian girls tennis team got off to a good start at the class “A” state tournament in Sioux Falls on Monday. The Comets Ella Hancock advanced to the semifinals in Flight one singles. As a team the Comets are in second place behind Mitchell. The class “A” girls state tennis tournament wraps up on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

