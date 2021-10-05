Rapid Transit System plans to expand in preparation of the citys population growth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Over 42-hundred youth passengers took trips on the Rapid Transit System this September, that’s compared to just over 19-hundred riders in September of 2020.

Although there was a significant reason for the low number, Rapid City is preparing for and already experiencing an increase in population. The Rapid Transit System has partnered with Metropolitan Planning Organization with the city to create a transit development plan.

”It will just provide more transportation hopefully to the community, expanding routes, hitting areas that we don’t necessarily go to, with the growth of the businesses that are taking place and the different multi-family areas that are expanding further out within the city limits, we’re hoping to reach that kind of communities, if at all possible,” said Megan Gould, Rapid Transit division manager.

Once the plan is completed -- which is estimated for 2022, there will be recommendations on how the transit system can expand its operations and accommodate Rapid City’s growth.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.