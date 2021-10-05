Advertisement

Emergency Alert Update for Auburn Fire

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fire Warning - Residents South of Elk Creek Road , North of Pennington County line, East of Erickson Ranch Road, and West of Haines Avenue, please be advised an evacuation MAY be ordered soon. Residents of this area are encouraged to begin to prepare for evacuation. An evacuation is not currently mandatory. If you choose to leave the area now, please do so in an orderly fashion.

