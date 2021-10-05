Auburn fire updates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If all goes according to plan, residents displaced by the Auburn will be able to return to their homes shortly.

However, the blaze is still at 25 percent contained and has burned through 964 acres so far.

The evacuation orders for Marvel mountain and the houses along Deadwood avenue are expected to be lifted at 6 o’clock tonight, along with area pre-evacuations.

Deadwood avenue will be opened for residents only. There are still no structures or livestock lost but one injury involving a firefighter.

The firefighters on the ground are currently working to put out the fire and reinforcing the line around the perimeter to keep it contained. Meanwhile, responders in the air are dropping water and fire retardant from helicopters and heavy air tankers.

”Resources are really short this time of year, we don’t really have a whole lot of hand crews available nationally, our helicopters and air tankers are short, short supply, we still have big fires in California that are sucking up a lot of resources but here in South Dakota and the Black Hills especially we have fire season pretty much year-round especially how dry as it is,” said Rob Powell, Auburn fire incident commander.

We will continue to give updates on the Auburn fire as they become available.

