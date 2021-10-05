Advertisement

Auburn Fire now estimated at 250-300 acres

Auburn Fire
Auburn Fire burning north of Rapid City(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:05 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Fire crews are now estimating the size of the Auburn Fire burning north of Rapid City as 250-300 acres as of 6:15pm on Monday with 0% containment. The fire was reported at 1:49pm Monday and air crews as well as state, federal and local firefighters were all on the scene of the blaze. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the Marvel Mountain area has been evacuated and residents South of Elk Creek Road, north of the Pennington County line, east of Erickson Ranch Road and West of Haines Avenue have been advised that an evacuation may be ordered and they they should prepare for evacuation.

The latest report from the Great Plains Fire Information Center said single engine air tankers were dropping retardant on the north and west flanks of the fire and an air attack platform was on the way. A type 1 helicopter was doing bucket work and the Rapid City Air Tanker Base was being reopened to supply water and retardant.

Firefighter were working to install containment lines on the north and east sides of the fire, looking for control features on the west side of the fire and holding, patrolling and mopping up lines on the south side of the fire.

No structures were reported lost as of early Monday evening.

