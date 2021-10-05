1922 German horror film, Nosferatu, brings a chilling welcome to the Halloween season

WAYNE, Neb. (KEVN) – The Majestic Theater in Wayne, Nebraska is helping to usher in the festivities of this Halloween season with its second annual showing of the 1922 German horror film, Nosferatu.

The spooky event is a collaboration between the Majestic Theater and the Wayne State College Media Club is a free event open to the public in which attendees are encouraged to dress in a got style to match the goth theme of the movie. Date and time are October 26, at 7 p.m.

Nosferatu is considered by many to be a cinematic masterpiece. It is a silent film, with an orchestral score. Directed by F.W. Murnau and written by Henrik Galeen, film is an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s, Dracula. It is the story of Count Orlok, a vampire who spreads pestilence and death as he searches for a young woman.

Although a trip from Rapid City to Wayne, Nebraska to see a movie, might not be on anyone’s agenda. You can find the movie on Amazon Prime and watch it right here at home.

For more information contact Dr. Michael White at WSC, at 402-375-7595.

