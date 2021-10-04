Advertisement

Warm Temperatures Will Continue Tomorrow

Cooler temperatures and rainfall by the weekend
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Red Flag Warnings are in effect for Butte, Crook, Weston, and Campbell counties and Fire Weather Watches are in effect for Harding and Carter counties this afternoon until 7:00 PM MDT.

We will continue to see clear skies throughout the night and tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies are expected in northeast Wyoming tomorrow afternoon and then some light rain may affect Sheridan throughout the day on Wednesday. Western South Dakota is expected to remain dry until the weekend.

Temperatures tomorrow are expected to be warm with highs in the upper 80s for most of the region and even some lower 90s are possible east and north in the plains of South Dakota. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will then drop back into the 70s on Friday and then the 60s by the weekend.

Rainfall will affect most of the area Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday.

