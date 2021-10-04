Monument Health to build Box Elder urgent care

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) – Monument Health is building a new urgent care clinic in Box Elder to accommodate the health needs of our growing community and the health care needs that come with more people.

In their announcement, Monument Health stated that this new clinic, which will also provide family medicine and primary care services, will be built on a 2.15-acre parcel of land that Monument Health recently purchased near the planned Liberty Plaza mixed use development project.

According to Monument Health News, the new free-standing urgent care facility in the Rapid City area is the third of its kind belonging to the hospital. The other facilities are located at 2116 Jackson Blvd., and 1303 N. Lacrosse St. In addition, urgent care services are offered at Monument Health hospitals in Custer, Lead-Deadwood and Sturgis as well as the 10th Street Clinic in Spearfish.

Urgent Care provides immediate walk-in medical treatment for acute illness and injury. Services are provided by Physicians and Advance Practice Provides, to include on-site laboratory and digital x-ray services. The Rapid City Urgent Cares are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Box Elders population has grown since the 2010 census to 11,764. This number is up nearly 50 percent from then. The city’s population is just 500 less than that of Spearfish. The availability of development land, residential construction, proximity to Rapid City and a stable economy from the military and civilian jobs at Ellsworth Air Force Base are contributing to the city’s growth.

“Box Elder is one of the fastest growing cities in South Dakota, and with the new mission for Ellsworth Air Force Base, that growth is expected to continue, if not accelerate,” said Mark Schulte, Monument Health Vice President of Operations for the Rapid City Market. “The need for convenient health care will continue to grow, and with this urgent care we can meet these needs now and in the future.”

