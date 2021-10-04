Mayor to share proclamations for Domestic Violence Awareness Month and World Habitat Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Allender will make two proclamations. He will be proclaiming both today, October 4, as World Habitat Day, and the month of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Rapid City.

In declaring National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Mayor is recognizing the tireless efforts of both community volunteers and professionals in their efforts to increase public understanding and awareness of the often difficult-to-spot crime of domestic violence. He is specifically referencing the efforts of Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI) in providing shelter, support and resources to the community since 1978. In 2020, WAVI served 2,592 survivors of domestic violence and have provided services to 1,579 individuals so far this year.

“The problems of domestic abuse are not confined to any group or groups of people but cut across all economic, racial, sexual orientation, age and societal barriers, and are supported by social indifference,” Mayor Allender said in the proclamation. “The impact of domestic abuse is wide-ranging, directly affecting society as a whole while violating an individual’s privacy, dignity, security and humanity.”.

In his World Habitat Day proclamation, Mayor Allender is references the need for more than 3,500 homes in the Rapid City area and the efforts of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity, which has served 311 families through affordable housing solutions.

“Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity continues to address the lack of decent housing in our communities and around the world while reducing environmental impacts by recycling building materials through Habitat ReStores,” Allender said. “World Habitat Day is a time to unite in a worldwide effort to promote policies to ensure adequate shelter for all. By raising awareness and advocating for universal decent housing, we can change the systems that reinforce poverty housing and made affordable homes a reality for all.”

