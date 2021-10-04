GMBH: National Cinnamon Roll Day!
Published: Oct. 4, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In Sweden, the country of its presumed origin, the cinnamon roll takes the name of kanelbulle (literally: “cinnamon bun”), and October 4 has more recently started to be promoted as “kanelbullens dag” (Cinnamon Roll Day).
Fun Facts:
- Cinnamon rolls in Sweden are not as sweet and heavy as they are in the United States. In Sweden, the dough contains a hint of cardamom.
- Cinnamon dates back to 2,000 B.C., where it was imported from Egypt to China and was so highly prized that it was regarded as a gift fit for monarchs.
- Philadelphia-style cinnamon rolls date back to the 18th century. It contains honey, sugar, cinnamon and raisins.
