Get physical... physical with the YMCA of Rapid City

Hiking Group 55+
By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Looks like it is possible to have free lunch! A free hiking group has been formed at the YMCA of rapid city for people ages 55 and older. It includes free transportation, guided hiking tour, plus a free bag lunch.

Beckie Javinar, Health and Wellness Director at the YMCA of Rapid City, is excited for this particular group.

Javinar said “Hiking can help you get into better shape, reduce stress, and even improve brain power. A hiking group is a great opportunity for socialization in this population & is a lighthearted, fun activity.”

Do you need to be an experienced hiker to join the 55+ Hiking Group?

  • No, do not worry if this is your first time. The hikes will be led by an educated tour guide, who will include advice on how to pick a trail, recommendations on gear, how to manage fears over getting lost, wildlife, and more.

When and where does the Hiking Group take place?

  • Hikes will take place the second Friday of every month from 8am to 2pm, beginning in October. Our current schedule is October 8th at Spearfish Falls Trailhead, November 12th at Roughlock Falls Trail, and December 10th’s hike will include snowshoeing at Custer State Park (weather dependent).

How much does it cost to be part of the Hiking Group?

  • Our Hiking group is FREE to anyone 55 and older and a sack lunch will also be provided.

More information can be found at rcymca.org/hikinggroup

