COVID numbers in South Dakota for Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 366 new cases of COVID have been reported in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,215.

201 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized.

There have been 3 more deaths in the State bringing the total death toll to 2160.

Pennington County has 62 new cases, Lawrence has 14 new cases, Meade County has 11 new cases, Dewey and Custer counties have 10 new cases each, Perkins and Butte counties have 4 new cases each, and Lyman, Haakon, Jackson, and Corson counties each have 4 new cases.

Even as the numbers continue to rise in the state, vaccination percentages remain at a standstill.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 64.35% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 58.75% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

