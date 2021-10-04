Advertisement

Auburn Fire Update

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Parts of Deadwood avenue are now closed due to traffic and onlookers. We will repeat again what has been requested by the fire department and the police department. Please do not go to or near the area of the fire to watch. The roads need to be clear for rescue workers and fire fighters to reach the burning area.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here are the latest updates on evacuations from the Rapid City Fire Department due to the Auburn Fire, burning north of I-90. Mandatory evacuations are currently active on Marvel Mountain and the Black Hawk Creek RV Park. Pre-evacuations are being conducted along Erickson Ranch Road. The size of the fire is currently estimated at 100 acres.

UPDATE: From Rapid City Fire Department