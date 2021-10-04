Artemis House to be awarded Innovation Grant from South Dakota Community Foundation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artemis House serves those affected by domestic and sexual violence in Butte, Harding and Lawrence counties and is best known for running an emergency shelter for survivors fleeing violence. Executive Director, Ayesha Meer adds “we also work throughout the area to provide individual advocacy to survivors who live outside in the community, and through our community education and awareness programs we work to prevent domestic and sexual violence.”

Just recently awarded a South Dakota Community Foundation Innovation Grant the money will focus on a study into the experiences of Black, Indigenous survivors of sexual and domestic violence and other survivors of color in Western South Dakota.

The study will be run by BHSU Psychology professor Alissa Call and a team of student researchers.

The goal of this research is to help organizations like Artemis House understand how to better serve and empower survivors of color.

Meer said “We know that the most successful interventions to disrupt social problems are those that are tailored to fit the circumstances that contribute to the problem. Without understanding the unique experiences Black, Indigenous and other People of Color (BIPOC) survivors face, we will likely not be providing the best services possible to clients.”

The insights gained from this study will guide the evaluation and expansion of the existing programs and help Artemis House identify new training that will be shared with other social service agencies working with survivors West River.

