Advertisement

Artemis House to be awarded Innovation Grant from South Dakota Community Foundation

By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Artemis House serves those affected by domestic and sexual violence in Butte, Harding and Lawrence counties and is best known for running an emergency shelter for survivors fleeing violence. Executive Director, Ayesha Meer adds “we also work throughout the area to provide individual advocacy to survivors who live outside in the community, and through our community education and awareness programs we work to prevent domestic and sexual violence.”

Just recently awarded a South Dakota Community Foundation Innovation Grant the money will focus on a study into the experiences of Black, Indigenous survivors of sexual and domestic violence and other survivors of color in Western South Dakota.

The study will be run by BHSU Psychology professor Alissa Call and a team of student researchers.

The goal of this research is to help organizations like Artemis House understand how to better serve and empower survivors of color.

Meer said “We know that the most successful interventions to disrupt social problems are those that are tailored to fit the circumstances that contribute to the problem. Without understanding the unique experiences Black, Indigenous and other People of Color (BIPOC) survivors face, we will likely not be providing the best services possible to clients.”

The insights gained from this study will guide the evaluation and expansion of the existing programs and help Artemis House identify new training that will be shared with other social service agencies working with survivors West River.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Central High School Softball players and their families are furious at an instance of...
Harassment incident at Stevens v. Central softball game has team, parents outraged
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
Empty shelves at the grocery stores prompting people to look for alternatives
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation held a memorial today (Sunday) honoring those who...
A South Dakota hero honored at a national memorial

Latest News

COVID numbers in South Dakota for Monday
That ooey-gooey treat and the origins behind the cinnamon roll.
GMBH: National Cinnamon Roll Day!
Beckie Javinar, Health and Wellness Director, said "Hiking can help you get into better shape,...
Get physical... physical with the YMCA of Rapid City
Mayor to share proclamations for Domestic Violence Awareness Month and World Habitat Day