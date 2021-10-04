An event to clean out your house and help the environment!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division is hosting the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event this Saturday, October 16th at the Central States Fairgrounds from 8 am to 1 pm.

The event is free to the public, the city only asks that you bring nonperishable food items or some extra cash to donate to Feeding South Dakota.

”It’s a way to help out the community, it’s a great way to clean up around your house and your yard, get rid of those materials that you no longer need, again it’s safe for the environment and safe for the community,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

Household hazardous waste items would include aerosols; spot removers; pool chemicals; antifreeze; pest control chemicals and much more. You can find the complete list here.

