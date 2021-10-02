Harassment incident at Stevens v. Central softball game has tam, parents outraged

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A controversy has sparked following an instance of peer abuse between Central High School softball players, and a group of Stevens High School students. Many of the players and families are upset that there were no repercussions for those who they believe harassed the players.

The Central High School Softball players and their families are furious at an instance of heckling and alleged harassment by a group of Stevens High School students at a game on Monday night.

KaiLee Sesay, a senior member of the team, said that the team was horrified by the incident. Not only for themselves, but for their families as well.

“It really hurt to know that my grandma and aunt were trying to stop the student section, and they were also being blatantly disrespected throughout the game and harassed as well,” Sesay said.

Parents complained to Stevens staff about the incident but were told that since softball isn’t a sanctioned sport, the school can’t get involved.

Rex Conrad, whose granddaughter plays for Central, said that the families are still demanding that the kids be held responsible.

“We’ve talked to the board in charge of this softball league several times and we’re waiting to see what they’re going to do,” Conrad said. “I think there have to be repercussions for the students and for the coaching staff.”

The parents are afraid that this kind of behavior won’t stop until something is done, saying that peer abuse, and resulting self-harm and suicide among teens, is an issue that needs attention.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.