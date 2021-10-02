Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, October 1, Part One

By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The winless Sturgis Scoopers faced off against Belle Fourche as part of their homecoming week. Meanwhile, Douglas had a tough test as they took on the top-ranked 11AA team in South Dakota. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights and results in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.

