Wyoming Department of Corrections COVID-19 Update

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KEVN) - On Friday, the Wyoming Department of Corrections released its weekly COVID-19 updates for inmates incarcerated in the state.

The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are identified during routine surveillance samplings conducted during the previous week. Last week that number was 39. Below is a listing of the numbers by facility.

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington, has Positive Covid Cases, 23 of which are staff, and 10 who are inmates. At The Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton has 3 Positive Cases, 1 of staff member and 2 inmates.

The Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle has 9 new cases Positive with 1 staff member, and 8 inmates.

The Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk has 9 new cases, which include 1 staff member and 8 inmates.

Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) in Rawlins has 2 new cases, one staff member and one inmate.

With guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed in accordance with CDC guidelines. by the DOH and health care provider Corizon Health, Inc.

The Department of corrections is regularly and rigorously conducting its COVID testing at all sites, for as long as necessary.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.