Sunny and warm for the weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nice weather is expected to carry over into the weekend. Sunny skies are on tap both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures staying above normal. Saturday will feature highs in the 70s for much of the area, while Sunday will see some spots near or in the 80s!

Sunshine is likely for the majority of next week. Highs will be in the 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day as of now with highs in the mid 80s! Our average for this time of the year is in the mid 60s, so temperatures will be 10° to 20° warmer than normal.

By the end of next week and the following weekend, we could have a storm system arrive bringing temperatures closer to normal with highs in the 60s and 70s, along with the chance of rain. This is still pretty far out so I’m sure there will be a fair amount of changes in the forecast between now and then. Stay tuned for the latest!

