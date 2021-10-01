Advertisement

COVID numbers on Friday for South Dakota

(WBRC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 456 new cases of COVID have been reported in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,325.

213 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized.

There have been 3 more deaths in the State bringing the total death toll to 2145.

Pennington County has 68 new cases, Meade County has 18 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 17 new cases, Todd County has 14 new cases, Lawrence County has 13 new cases, Fall River County has 10 new cases, Custer County has 6 new cases, Butte County has 5 new cases, Perkins County has 3 new cases, and Bennett, Haakon, Harding, and Jackson Counties each have one new case.

Even as the numbers continue to rise in the state, vaccination percentages remain at a standstill.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 64.27% of State residents have received one dose, and 58.69% of the qualifying population has completed their vaccination series dose.

