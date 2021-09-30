Thursday COVID numbers in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 474 new cases of COVID have been reported in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,388.

Nine more people have been hospitalized with the virus bringing that current number to 214.

There have been 9 more deaths in the State bringing the total death toll to 2142.

Pennington County has 79 new cases, Meade County has 30 new cases, Lawrence County has 20 new cases, Fall River County has 11 new cases, and Custer County has 3 new cases.

Even as the numbers continue to rise in the state, vaccination percentages remain at a virtual standstill.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 64.23% of State residents have received one dose, and 58.62% of the qualifying population has completed their vaccination series dose.

