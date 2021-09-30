Advertisement

Sunshine and warmer weather on tap as we head into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear overnight with temperatures in the 40s for many. Some spots in the hills and Wyoming will fall into the 30s by morning.

Warmer weather continues to build into the weekend as highs are back into the 70s. Plenty of sunshine is on tap this weekend and will linger into next week. Temperatures will stay above normal, too. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the area this weekend through next week.

The latest drought monitor was released and showed conditions staying similar for many, but a couple of spots worsened, where extreme drought filled in around the Big Horns and moderate/severe drought is taking over the hills and places south of Rapid City. Unfortunately, the next chance of moisture in the forecast doesn’t look to move into the area until late next weekend or the following week.

