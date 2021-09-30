Senator John Thune Expresses Concern About Lack of Transparency in Big Tech Companies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Senator John Thune expressed concerns today regarding the transparency between big Tech companies and their consumers.

Thune questioned Facebooks global head of safety about the influence Social Media like Facebook and Instagram holds over younger generations and their mental health.

In his address Thune stated that these companies should be held accountable for the skewed information being shared on their social media sites. Stating that consumers truly have little to no idea how the information they see has been shaped or influenced by the social media platform they’re receiving it from.

Thune stated “My collogues are deeply concerned about the lack of consumer transparency and limited accountability of big tech company’s. Consumers have become increasingly troubled about the way that their information is used by social media and how these sites decide what news and information we see.”

Thune then proposed two bills, the Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency Act (PACT) and the Filter Bubble Transparency Act.

The PACT would aid in increasing transparency around the content moderation process and provide consumers more due process when a platform removes a post. While the Filter Bubble Transparency Act would give consumers the option to engage with internet platforms without being manipulated by algorithms.

