Empty shelves at the grocery stores prompting people to look for alternatives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -You may have had to run into the grocery store after work before, to buy something you need for that special recipe -- only to discover that the shelves are empty. Food supply chains have taken a hit since the pandemic, prompting many Americans to look for alternatives.

And one of those alternatives is growing your own vegetables inside a grow tent, Co-Owner of Black Hills Cultivation and Supplies Bryan Anderson says one thing that has really helped his businesses is the enormous amount of indoor growers in the Black Hills.

”People are obviously getting ready to grow for winter, they are getting a lot of the tents and setting up tents and getting ready to grow indoors, you know you can put them in your garage or your house or your extra bedroom, or anything like that, so they are preparing for that,” Anderson said.

Tomatoes and jalapenos are some of the most popular home-grown plants, Anderson adds people like to grow anything that prevents them from taking a trip to the super market.

