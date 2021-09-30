Advertisement

Brynn Thompson-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Thompson has led the Hot Springs football team to a 5-1 record
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hot Springs football team knocked off Lakota Tech 49-0 last week to run its record to 5-1 on the season. The Bison will play at Custer this Friday. Brynn Thompson plays a key role in Hot Springs success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!

