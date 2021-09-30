Advertisement

The Black Hills stays in a drought

Although Black Hill’s weather has cooled down significantly, the temperatures have not affected...
Although Black Hill’s weather has cooled down significantly, the temperatures have not affected the dryness in the area.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although Black Hill’s weather has cooled down significantly, the temperatures have not affected the dryness in the area.

The area experienced a day of widespread rainfall earlier this week, however, it only amounted to a tenth of an inch of rain.

Unfortunately not enough to affect the drought.

The Black Hills is still in a moderate to severe drought and it’s important to know that when cooler weather starts coming in, it doesn’t decrease the fire danger.

“The good news is that, as we head into the winter, if it snows, if the snow stays on the ground the fire risk is almost zero and that is because the biggest factor that comes to fires is the dry conditions and obviously if there’s snow on the ground it won’t be that dry,” said Jacob Montesano, meteorologist for KOTA and KEVN.

The national drought monitor updates every Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Guilty on all counts” a federal jury delivers a verdict in the Pine Ridge murder of Vinny Brewer
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
FILE
More than 1,100 deer tags removed in response to disease
Hat Mountain Wildfire
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager

Latest News

If you already have flood insurance, you will notice a price change starting tomorrow (Friday).
Your flood insurance price may increase soon
Thursday COVID numbers in South Dakota
City finalizes licensing, application requirements, and process for medical cannabis establishments
football
Resource Coach - VOD - clipped version