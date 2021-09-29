Advertisement

YouTube will now filter vaccine misinformation on the app

By Gillian Trudeau
Sep. 29, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today, YouTube announced it will be removing videos that they say are spreading misinformation about vaccines, including COVID-19 shots.

YouTube stated it will remove several popular channels known to spread vaccine misinformation. The app says, moving forward, it will also take down any video that spreads widely refuted misinformation and the respective channel will be given a strike under YouTube’s removal policy.

Some of the most common misinformation concerns disproven claims that vaccines cause infertility. Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health, says the American Society of Reproductive Medicine has declared the vaccine as perfectly safe for pregnant women or anyone looking to become pregnant.

”It’s a good thing that misinformation, especially disinformation which is really damaging to the public health, should be taken down and I’m glad people are beginning to realize the battle we have against disinformation about vaccines,” said Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health.

You can visit Monument Health’s website to get more information on the vaccine.

