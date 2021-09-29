You can apply for a medical marijuana license starting next week in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At a Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee Meeting Wednesday, the second reading of marijuana zoning regulations was approved.

The regulations now head to Monday night’s City Council for a final reading.

If passed, the regulations will be officially implemented in late October.

A number of rules have already passed, but these regulations have to do specifically with zoning.

The rules say any establishment that cultivates, dispenses, manufactures or tests medical marijuana must be 1,000 feet from a school. In the case of a dispensary, 500 feet from churches, parks or residential districts. Any establishment must operate within a closed structure.

Also, an emergency notation was included in a different ordinance regarding the licensing for medical marijuana which passed September 20. That ordinance will skip the 20 day grace period, and people can apply for a license as of next week.

Communications Coordinator with Rapid City, Darrell Shoemaker, says, ”Basically, what we’re saying is City Officials have finalized the criteria for applications for the licensing requirements. We’ll be releasing those details on Thursday. They’ll go into effect and they’ll launch all of that this upcoming Monday, on the 4th.”

City Officials say the licenses are not first come first serve. They will act on a case by case basis. They say there’s no need to flood City Hall thinking only the first 15 people will get dispensary licenses.

The details about the application process are going to be released by the City Thursday and we’ll keep you updated.

