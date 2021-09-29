Sunshine returns with mild temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers will taper off through the evening and skies will clear up after midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s for many, but some will drop into the 30s by morning.

A few clouds could still linger in the morning, but skies will become mostly sunny for much of the day. Temperatures are closer to normal as highs will be in the 60s for many with a few near or in the low 70s. This is a very quiet forecast for the next week or so. Sunny skies will dominate and temperatures will be above normal.

Highs will return to the 70s on Friday and into the weekend. Sunday could flirt with 80°. We will be near or in the 80s for much of next week with sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.