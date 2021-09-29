Advertisement

Jury begins deliberation in the Pine Ridge murder of Vinny Brewer

By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The murder trial of Adan J. Corona and Francisco Villanueva is now in the hands of a federal jury in Rapid City.

They’re charged with murder, accused of killing Vinny Brewer in Pine Ridge back in 2016. And the case is inching closer to a verdict, with both sides making their closing arguments on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorneys told the jury that this was a premeditated assault, kidnap, and murder that was planned by searching the victim on Facebook, and after the murder, there were text messages from the defendants talking about the crime.

The prosecution told the jury that the defendants “left Denver with the intent of taking out Vinny Brewer.”

When the floor was handed over to the Defense, Corona’s Attorney said there is no DNA evidence that connects his client to the murder weapon, nor the crime scene.

He went on to say that the government did not dispel every reasonable doubt, and there were other people in connection with the crime who could have done it.

