Hideaway Hills homeowners file federal lawsuit against Meade County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The homeowners of Hideaway Hills are taking another step towards what they feel is justice for their situation, taking their case to the national stage.

158 Hideaway Hills and Northdale Subdivision homeowners filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Meade County, alleging that the county acted “recklessly and in conscious disregard for the risks affecting 170 homes in Meade County”.

The complaint brings forward violations of the Fourth, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Consitution and Article VI of the South Dakota State Constitution.

According to the legal team for the homeowners, Meade County has until October 19 to respond to the latest legal filings.

