Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hat Mountain Wildfire
Names Released In Lawrence County Fatal Crash
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Ravnsborg reaches settlement with Boever widow in civil lawsuit
Fire crews on the scene as wildfire burns near Norris Peak Road
Jury begins deliberation in the Pine Ridge murder of Vinny Brewer

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video
The bears of Fat Bear Week are back and bigger than ever!
Fat Bear Week is back in Alaska
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated