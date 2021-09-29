Black Hills Habitat for Humanity is working hard to make housing life easier for those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is in the planning phase expanding its fundraising outreach in order to accommodate a growing need for housing in the region.

“We see a drastic current and future need for increased housing,” said R. Scott Engmann, executive director of Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity. “Our hope is to build at least 40 new Habitat affordable home units in our area by 2027.”

Engmann says it will take more than $7 million in funding to meet this goal, which will close the region’s gap in affordable housing.

“The price tag includes the cost associated with purchasing land,” saidnEngmann. “Our desire is to purchase larger parcels of land so we may build homes in mixed income settings. This is what we did to establish our Garfield development in Rapid City, a strategy which proved successful.”

Along with boosting home production, Engmann says that Habitat wants to tackle two other projects which will support the organization’s impact in the community. “We need to expand our ReStores in Rapid City and Spearfish. Our ReStores are a source of sustainable funding and cover a percentage of our operating costs. ReStore sell’s donated building materials, hardware, furniture and other items, resulting in literally tons of materials that otherwise would go into landfills.”

Mr. Engmann continued. “The other project is to repair 110 homes by 2027. This would allow more families and individuals the opportunity to stay in their homes which increases stability and affordability. It also keeps neighborhoods thriving and enables more seniors to age in place.”

The cost of meeting Habitat’s goals will be in the millions. In order to obtain the necessary funding, the non-profit will conduct a major fundraising effort. Before moving forward with this fundraising campaign, Habit will be conducting a planning study to gauge the level of support within the community.

“This review will provide us with an indication of the dollars we can expect to raise should we move ahead with a campaign,” said Engmann. “It will also tell us which of the projects the community deems most important and who can help us spread the word about our hope to address these important needs.”

Community members are encouraged to participate in the study. Those interested may complete a survey by visiting steiergroup.com/survey .

About Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity

Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity (BHAHFH) is a nonprofit Christian housing organization dedicated to creating a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat for Humanity brings together people with resources and people in need to build and repair simple, decent, affordable homes. BHAHFH has served over 300 families locally and globally since 1990. BHAHFH’s ReStore locations are open to the public at 610 E. Omaha St., Rapid City and 2915 E. Colorado Blvd., Spearfish, Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Funds raised through donated items sold at ReStore help to serve additional families in the Black Hills area. To learn more, visit www.blackhillshabitat.org, https://www.facebook.com/BHAHFH or https://twitter.com/bhhabitat. Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is a United Way member agency.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit https://www.habitat.org/.

