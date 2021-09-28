Advertisement

Warm Today, Then Cool Temperatures Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be warm once again across the region. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most areas. We will see rainfall begin tonight and last into tomorrow. We will also see temperatures drop significantly. Highs tomorrow will be around 60 degrees for most of the region. The cooler temperatures will continue throughout the week ahead.

