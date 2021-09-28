Advertisement

Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans expect a future with COVID-19.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID will continue at a low level, like the flu, and we’ll have to live with it for the foreseeable future.

The survey also indicates that people appear to be taking the notion in stride, with 36% saying they are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about that future and another 35% saying it makes them feel “dissatisfied but not angry.”

Unvaccinated Americans appear to be slightly more optimistic about the future.

Some 18% of them say they think COVID will be eliminated in the United States, while just 13% of vaccinated adults say the same.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
COVID numbers in South Dakota for Monday
One business hopes to grow alongside of emerging medical cannabis industry
A call came in for a fire on the airport’s runway but Monday’s fire didn’t involve jet fuel. ...
A fire on the airport’s runway sparked for Rapid City’s Fire Departments knowledge
With herbicides seeping it’s way into many varieties of mulch garden aficionado, Cathie Draine,...
Let It Grow: Pine Needles

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
Some vaccine mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers, but employers are still dealing...
Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
The health care system announced the mandatory vaccination program in July, stating all...
North Carolina health care system terminates more than 100 employees for being unvaccinated against COVID-19
Names Released In Lawrence County Fatal Crash