SD Secretary of State visits local colleges to encourage students to register to vote

Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway encourages everyone to register to vote so they can use...
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In honor of National Voter Registration Day, South Dakota Secretary of State, Steve Barnett, made his way to western South Dakota.

He stopped at both Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines to encourage students to register to vote.

Barnett says college students move around a lot throughout their 4 years of school and wants to provide a simple way for the mobile group to sign up in time for upcoming elections.

“The importance of voting is just basically to make sure your voice is heard. Every vote matters, every vote counts, you know, sometimes you see in a legislative race or a city council race, it may come down to just a handful of votes. So, if everybody exercises their right to vote, they’re making their voice heard,” said Barnett.

If you missed your chance to register today you can either visit your county auditor or download a registration form from https://www.sdsos.gov/ and mail it in instead.

