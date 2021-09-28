Scattered showers, windy & MUCH cooler weather on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After record breaking heat Tuesday, temperatures are set to plunge into the 50s and 60s for Wednesday. Isolated showers will move through the area overnight and it will be windy. Lows will fall into the 50s for much of the area - even some 40s in the hills and northeast Wyoming.

Scattered showers are likely at times on Wednesday. Winds will gust up to 40 mph or higher at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the day, but some on the western South Dakota plains could reach the 60s. Clouds will dissipate and move out of the area Wednesday night. Mostly sunny skies are on tap Thursday with highs expected to reach the 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for many on the plains Friday with plenty of sunshine. We keep 70s in the forecast for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.