Advertisement

Names Released In Lawrence County Fatal Crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Kelton Pullen, 9, has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash North of Deadwood, on Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup was southbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled.

Pullen, the passenger, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Jessy Pullen of Spearfish, the 40-year-old male driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head
COVID numbers in South Dakota for Monday
One business hopes to grow alongside of emerging medical cannabis industry
A call came in for a fire on the airport’s runway but Monday’s fire didn’t involve jet fuel. ...
A fire on the airport’s runway sparked for Rapid City’s Fire Departments knowledge
With herbicides seeping it’s way into many varieties of mulch garden aficionado, Cathie Draine,...
Let It Grow: Pine Needles

Latest News

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator Robert Weber
(KEVN)
SD State Lawmakers bring resolution against COVID vaccine mandates
They hope to hand out around 600 coats to area school children who will need one when cold...
Salvation Army handing out coats to kids in need
Rapid City is working to clear the neighborhood of those pesky tires by offering a free tire...
Cleaning up the neighborhood with free tire disposal