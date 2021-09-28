RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hat Mountain Wildfire West of Rapid City Rapid City, S.D., September 28, 2021 – A wildfire was reported at 2:42 pm today near Johnson Siding, 8 miles west of Rapid City, S.D. The fire is called the Hat Mountain Wildfire. The fire is currently burning south of Bogus Jim Road. Federal, state and local resources are responding. Engines, dozers, crews are on scene and Single Engine Air Tractors (SEAT’s) have been ordered. The initial size up of the fire is 8-10 acres and it is burning in heavy timber. Cause is not known at this time and is under investigation. Updates and more information will be available at http://gpfireinfo.blogspot.com/.

