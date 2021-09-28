Fire crews on the scene as wildfire burns near Norris Peak Road

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire north of Johnson Siding near Norris Peak Road. The size of the Hat Mountain Fire is currently estimated at between 8 and 10 acres. Fire crews say air resources have been ordered for the fire and state, federal and local crews are either on the way or already on the scene. No mandatory evacuations have been ordered, but the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is going door to door on the south side of Bogus Jim Road telling residents there to be alert. The fire was reported at 2:42 this afternoon.

Updates to come.

