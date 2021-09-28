Experts say drilling at Hideaway Hills is safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Drilling is the final test to finally figure out what’s going on under Hideaway Hills, but there seems to be contradictory information on the safety of this test method.

The drilling is happening on private property outside of the fence where the original sinkhole is located as the team behind the testing knows about the instability the ground holds.

Still, concerns on whether the drilling is actually doing more harm than good have been raised.

“And we would not be drilling if it was going to put the residents in danger, period. We just would not. So, all I can say is the team that is out there knows what they’re doing. Our PhD is internationally recognized. Our engineers have been working in complex mine environments forever and ever,” said Kathy Barrow, Partner at Fox Rothschild LLP.

Other tests already conducted at the site were able to tell us where there are disturbances in the ground such as water or air.

However, Barrow said the bottom line is drilling is the only way to find out what those disturbances are and what’s below Hideaway Hills.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.