Cleaning up the neighborhood with free tire disposal

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:38 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -You’ve seen them, whether it’s on the side of the highway, in your neighbor’s yard, or you may have some stacked in your garage- millions of scrap tires are generated each year.

So this year, Rapid City is working to clear the neighborhood of those pesky tires by offering a free tire disposal week. Starting Monday residents can take their old tires to the Rapid City Landfill. City Communications Coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker says 28,000 tires were brought to the landfill the last time the city hosted a tire disposal week back in 2018.

”Maybe they know an area where they seen tires dumped in the city or around the area, pick that up through it in the van, through it in the back of the truck and take it to the landfill free of charge, it’s a way to clean up our community number one, but number two to get rid of those items they’ve been discarded, not needed anymore, and get those to the land fill,” Shoemaker said.

There is no limit to how many tires a person can drop off, and the event ends Saturday.

