Salvation Army handing out coats to kids in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Their annual coat giveaway started on Sep 27 and will also be on the 28 at the North Cherry Avenue location of the Salvation Army.

School-aged children can pick out a free coat from 9 AM-12 PM and again from 1 PM-3:30 PM.

They are hoping to hand out around 600 coats.

“It is great to be able to see them, not just that they are getting a coat, but has them warm and feeling good for when they go to school,” Major VAngie O’Neil, Salvation Army, says

Along with a coat, kids will be able to pick out a hat and scarf that were handmade by a volunteer.

