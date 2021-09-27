One more HOT day ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear overnight and temperatures remain mild. Many will fall into the 50s by morning, while a few hold steady near 60°.

Clouds will gradually increase through the day. We will start off sunny early on and have mostly sunny skies by midday. Then more clouds move in from the south by dinner time. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s across the area. Rapid City’s forecast high is 90° and the record is 91° set back in 1957. This could very well be our last 90° day of 2021 if we reach it! Winds will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 35 mph at times.

A cold front will be moving in from the west and that will help pull in some moisture from the south. Isolated showers will be possible from dinner time Tuesday through Wednesday. It doesn’t look to be a wide spread soaker, but some spots could pick up some nice rain under some of the heavier showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. It’ll be breezy with some gusts up to 40 mph possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Skies clear up for Thursday with mostly sunny conditions expected. Temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the area. We’re back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday with a fair amount of sunshine, but cooler air looks to return with highs back down into the 60s Sunday and early next week. Showers are possible, too.

