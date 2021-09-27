Officers spend 2 weeks training in intense scenarios

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two weeks, two organizations, one goal.

“Anytime we can put our officer through this type of training or our deputies this type of training, it gets the public a better officer showing up to their calls,” said Sargent, Training Administrator for the Rapid City Police Department.

It’s those calls that made up the 6 training scenarios for officers from both the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington Country Sheriff’s Office.

“And we try to train out some of the mistakes that were made or look at how we can train a larger population within our officers or deputies within those scenarios,” said Davis.

The scenarios are designed to be intense to train law enforcement to perform well under stressful situations.

“I’ll tell you this is probably some of the better training that we do because we’re putting officers into real-life situations that they’re going to have to deal with where they’re going to have to make very rapid decisions that could end their own life, could end somebody else’s could end their career. So, we’re trying to make it so they’re able to make quick decisions and accurately,” said Davis.

He added at the end of the day, the community is who benefits from these programs by being offered a higher level of protection.

