Near record heat will continue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

The heat continues over the next couple of days with highs near or in the 90s. Sunny skies are expected on Monday with highs in the 90s. The record high for Monday is 94°, which was set way back in 1897 and the forecast is calling for 93°. Tuesday will have a high near 90° and the record is currently 91°, which was set in 1957.

Tuesday will start off with sunny skies, but clouds will increase through the day. Showers will move in Tuesday evening ad continue into Wednesday. It doesn’t look to be a soaker, but we will take any moisture we can get because the forecast dries out for the rest of this coming week and into the weekend.

That front will make things chilly! Highs Wednesday will barely make their way into the 60s! Thursday will be near normal with highs in the upper 60s and mostly sunny skies. We will have highs back in the 70s on Friday and for next weekend with plenty of sunshine.

